First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives $59.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $81,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $3,519,235. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 76,095 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 1,468,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,065. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.