First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

FNLC stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

In other news, Director Katherine M. Boyd sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $43,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

