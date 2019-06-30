First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 65,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.98.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $97,659.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.