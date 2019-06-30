First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.44 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.12.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

