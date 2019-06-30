First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in First Western Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYFW traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 25,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

