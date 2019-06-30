Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 4,647,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $56.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

In related news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez purchased 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 742,827 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 615,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 875,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 499,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

