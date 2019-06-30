Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE FOR opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forestar Group (FOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.