Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.