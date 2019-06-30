Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FEDU stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Four Seasons Edu has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.44). Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the quarter. Dalton Investments LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

