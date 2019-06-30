Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) target price on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fresnillo to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 870.20 ($11.37) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 787.86.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

