FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iqvia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.87. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.49.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.81. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $98.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,730 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.