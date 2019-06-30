GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.66) to $0.44. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($3.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GLPG traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $128.93. 54,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,057. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -195.35 and a beta of 1.53.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.