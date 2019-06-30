GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.60.

GLPG opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $129.40.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

