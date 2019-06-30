Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,713,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,057,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GALT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 3,900,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Uihlein acquired 4,680,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $20,032,993.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Uihlein acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,628,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,669,316.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,704,160 shares of company stock worth $20,145,208 over the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 76,489 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GALT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

