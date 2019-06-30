Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 51.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

