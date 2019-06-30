Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.76. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81).

In other news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 11,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02), for a total value of £8,815.56 ($11,519.09).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

