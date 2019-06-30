Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Endeavour Silver (OTCMKTS:EXK) Financial Analysis

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.1%. Endeavour Silver does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Endeavour Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.42 $41.86 million N/A N/A Endeavour Silver $150.51 million 1.78 -$12.44 million ($0.09) -22.78

Gold Reserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavour Silver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and Endeavour Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -19.14% -17.91% Endeavour Silver -20.16% -16.79% -13.77%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

