Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $528,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

