Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,497.06 ($84.90).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,438 ($84.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,063.52. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,545 ($85.52).

In other news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

