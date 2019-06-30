Gordon R. Bernard Sells 4,000 Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $548,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CPIX opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,028 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals makes up 7.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.46% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

