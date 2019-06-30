Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 2,992,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHL. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 388,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,905. The stock has a market cap of $286.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.