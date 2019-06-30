Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.03.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.