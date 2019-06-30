GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSE Systems, Inc. develops and delivers business and technology solutions by applying process control and simulation software, systems and services to the pharmaceutical and chemical research & development, energy, process and manufacturing industries worldwide. The company’s products are used in the following industries: specialty chemical, food and beverage, petroleum refining, pharmaceutical, fossil and nuclear power generation, metals and water treatment. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN GVP opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,562.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GSE Systems stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.21% of GSE Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

