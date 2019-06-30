Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $454.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 344,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 385.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

