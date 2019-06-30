HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 154,000 shares of company stock worth $298,530. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

