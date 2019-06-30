Homeserve (LON:HSV) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSV. Barclays lowered shares of Homeserve to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 982 ($12.83) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,146.67 ($14.98).

Get Homeserve alerts:

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,187 ($15.51) on Thursday. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,191.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.