Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HYGS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ HYGS opened at $14.85 on Friday. Hydrogenics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hydrogenics stock. Emancipation Management LLC increased its stake in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hydrogenics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Emancipation Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emancipation Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hydrogenics worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

