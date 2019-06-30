Iamgold (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.99.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold stock opened at C$4.43 on Friday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.