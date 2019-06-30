Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inogen to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.60.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. Inogen has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $287.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.