Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$14,790.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.93 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$14,790.00 ($10,489.36).

Mary Stojcevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mary Stojcevski 1,706 shares of Dicker Data stock.

Shares of DDR opened at A$5.38 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.13. Dicker Data Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of A$5.82 ($4.13). The firm has a market cap of $868.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

