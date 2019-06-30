Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys £149.24 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris purchased 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($195.01).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Rod Paris sold 7,411 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £19,194.49 ($25,081.00).

On Thursday, April 25th, Rod Paris purchased 54 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.45).

SLA stock opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.29. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 393.60 ($5.14).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (up from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.72) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 488 ($6.38) to GBX 361 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

