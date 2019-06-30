Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $45,639.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $45,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $48,498.00.

On Saturday, June 15th, Edmond Macri sold 5,012 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $782,172.72.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $47,571.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $42,696.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $43,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $76,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $70,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $80,635.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,085.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,899,000 after buying an additional 927,813 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 494.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after buying an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,227,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

