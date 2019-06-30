Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,885.71 ($63.84).

IHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,368.42 ($70.15) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,600 ($73.17) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG traded down GBX 57 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,172 ($67.58). 1,212,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,312 ($69.41). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,110.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.