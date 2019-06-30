Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRET. ValuEngine cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.25 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $689.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 466.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

