Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 177,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

