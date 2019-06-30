Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607,451 shares of company stock valued at $45,687,211 over the last 90 days. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.