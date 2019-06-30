Jon G. Daniels Sells 36,595 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $3,159,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KMX stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 180.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 930.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.