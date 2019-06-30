Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.73 ($36.89).

Several equities analysts recently commented on JUN3 shares. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 stock traded up €0.96 ($1.12) on Tuesday, hitting €27.10 ($31.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.33. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a fifty-two week high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.