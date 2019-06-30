Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of KALU opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.29. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $119.66.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $985,225. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,614,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

