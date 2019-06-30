Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Director Purchases $165,513.45 in Stock

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Director Sing Wang acquired 76,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $165,513.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sing Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Sing Wang acquired 6,882 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $15,140.40.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sing Wang acquired 21,786 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $47,929.20.

On Friday, June 14th, Sing Wang acquired 6,454 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $13,488.86.

On Thursday, June 6th, Sing Wang acquired 3,851 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,702.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sing Wang bought 5,722 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $14,247.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Sing Wang bought 33,148 shares of Kaixin Auto stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $89,499.60.

Kaixin Auto stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Kaixin Auto Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

