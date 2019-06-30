KB Home’s (KBH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,056,532 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 233,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $5,994,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock worth $25,116,916. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

