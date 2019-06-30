Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.50 ($94.77).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €60.94 ($70.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.92.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.