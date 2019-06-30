KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on KushCo in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on KushCo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on KushCo in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KushCo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of KSHB opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.49. KushCo has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.20.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. Research analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $1,128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

