Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,400 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 2,127,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 804,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE LH traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.90. The stock had a trading volume of 924,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,318. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,410 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

