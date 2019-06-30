Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a focus list rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lennar by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 140,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

