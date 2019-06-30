Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NYSE:LYV opened at $66.25 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $4,283,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $500,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,290. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,980,000 after acquiring an additional 531,854 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,627,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,596,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,923,000 after purchasing an additional 112,797 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,200,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

