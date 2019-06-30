Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,001,200 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Lovesac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $50,100,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $18,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 212.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 15.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 293,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

