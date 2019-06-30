LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LXU opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

