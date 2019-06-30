Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 500,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE MSG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $240.33 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

