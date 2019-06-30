Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGIC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

